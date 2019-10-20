Pictures from scene of double murder in Milton Keynes

Pictures from the quiet cul de sac of executive homes that has become the scene of a shocking double murder in Milton Keynes overnight.

Read more: Double murder at house party sends shockwaves through Milton Keynes

Read more: Neighbours in shock as quiet cul de sac of executive homes becomes scene of grisly double murder at birthday party gone tragically wrong

Pictures from the scene as forensic officers comb house which was the scene of a double murder during a birthday party gone tragically wrong in Milton Keynes.

Forensic officers at the scene in Archford Croft MK

The incident happened around midnight last night in a quiet cul de sac in Archford Croft.

Television and news crews were at the scene as police launch a major investigation.

Pictures from the scene

Television and news crews have been at the scene

Forensic officers going into the house