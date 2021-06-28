Pictures from scene of double shooting in Milton Keynes as investigation continues

The investigation into the incident which left two men dead and a young child seriously injured at a house on a Milton Keynes estate at the weekend continues today.

The MK Citizen brings you pictures from the scene as Thames Valley Police continues it’s enquiries following at Denmead, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are also carrying out its own independent investigation.

Formal coronial and identification processes have not yet taken place at this time in relation to the two men who sadly died following this incident.

A young boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police said the families involved have requested privacy at this difficult time. But a scene watch will remain in place for a number of days which can be see here as officers continue to assess the property at the heart of the incident.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “Our Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“At this time we are not in a position to provide further detail on the exact circumstances of this investigation and it would not be helpful to speculate on why this incident occurred and the full investigations by ourselves and the IOPC will need to run their course.

“The families involved in this tragic incident continue to be offered support by Thames Valley Police and the IOPC.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make our enquiries. We would again ask anyone who wishes to raise concerns then please do so to one of our uniformed officers.

“We are aware the investigation is causing some disruption to those who live in the area, we are offering support to them and I would like to thank them for their patience.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and all of those who have been affected by the events of yesterday.”

