Pictures from the scene as specialist diving team is called to Milton Keynes to assist police with search relating to missing Leah Croucher

Police expect the search to last for a number of days.

Read full story: Police searching lake and surrounding area at Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes after reported sighting of missing Leah Croucher's jumper. Pictures this morning show police and a specialist diving team at the Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes in a search relating to missing Leah Croucher. A police helicopter has also been spotted at the scene, which is cordoned off and expected to remain that way for a number of days. It comes after a member of the public reported seeing the grey hooded jumper Leah was wearing when she vanished on February 15th this year.

