Police have launched a search at the Blue Lagoon and surrounding area in Milton Keynes relating to missing Leah Croucher after a member of the public reported seeing the grey hooded jumper she wearing when she disappeared

Pictures from the scene as specialist diving team is called to Milton Keynes to assist police with search relating to missing Leah Croucher

Police expect the search to last for a number of days.

Read full story: Police searching lake and surrounding area at Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes after reported sighting of missing Leah Croucher's jumper. Pictures this morning show police and a specialist diving team at the Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes in a search relating to missing Leah Croucher. A police helicopter has also been spotted at the scene, which is cordoned off and expected to remain that way for a number of days. It comes after a member of the public reported seeing the grey hooded jumper Leah was wearing when she vanished on February 15th this year.

