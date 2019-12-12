Pictures from the scene of Milton Keynes murder which saw five men arrested overnight

Police and ambulance services were called at around 3.20pm on Wednesday to the area between H6 Childs Way and Padstow Avenue after reports of an altercation between a man in his 30s and a group of other men. The body of a man was discovered in the woodland area, dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Officers have arrested five men on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. They are all in police custody. Here we bring you pictures from the scene as police swarmed the area. Read: Five arrested after man is murdered in Milton Keynes.

