Pictures: Giant 27ft knife angel erected in Milton Keynes as city comes together to tackle violence

It is made of around 100,000 bladed weapons

Pictures show the giant 27ft knife angel being erected in Milton Keynes today as the city comes together to tackle violence.

The month of action against violence in December was marked today (1/12) with the arrival of the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression.

The monument, also known as the Knife Angel, arrived in the city today and will be located outside Stadium MK throughout December and into early January.

The Knife Angel is a 27ft sculpture, made from approximately 100,000 bladed weapons collected in knife amnesty bins during police operations across the country.

Created by the British Ironwork Centre, the monument travels to locations around the UK as a focal point to help educate children and adults about the harmful effects that violent behaviour has on communities.

The month of action in Milton Keynes is a partnership between Thames Valley Police, the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner, Milton Keynes City Council, MK Dons Sports and Educational Trust and The Safety Centre Charity Hazard Alley.

Throughout the month there will be numerous activities, designed by those who live and work in the city to bring together schools and parents, voluntary sector organisations, places of worship, community groups, local venues and businesses to tackle violence in all its forms.

This includes knife crime, which has resulted in a number of lives being tragically lost in the city over the years, but also domestic abuse, hate crime, bullying and other forms of violence and aggression.

Deputy Commander for Milton Keynes policing area, Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone said: “Whilst serious violence in Milton Keynes has reduced over the last three years, we know that violence, particularly knife crime, is a real concern for our communities and there is a clear desire in our city to work together to end violence.

“The festive season typically brings communities together, therefore we want the arrival of Knife Angel to our city this December to act as a catalyst for encouraging conversation about violence and aggression.

“However, it is vital that the month of action leaves a legacy, and as communities we all continue to work together to make a strong and sustained difference to serious violence in our city.

“Everyone should feel safe to live and work in Milton Keynes.”

1. knife angel mk 5.jpg Police escorting the giant sculpture into the Stadium:MK area Photo: Adrian Court Photo Sales

2. knife angel mk 4.jpg Close up of the sculpture's hand Photo: Adrian Court Photo Sales

3. knife angel mk 6.jpg The knife angel being erected Photo: Adrian Court Photo Sales

4. Knife angel comes to MK The knife angel standing tall in MK Photo: Adrian Court Photo Sales