Pizza delivery driver robbed in Milton Keynes

Another pizza delivery driver has been the victim of a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.40pm on Monday (November 26), the victim, a man in his forties, was delivering pizzas to an address in Serpentine Court in Bletchley.

He was approached by a group of four offenders, pinned to the wall then threatened.

The offenders then took the bag containing pizzas that the victim was delivering.

The victim was able to drive away following the incident and reported it to police.

One of the offenders is described as being white, around 6ft tall, with short hair and was dressed in a black body warmer and blue jeans.

The second was also white, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged approximately 17-years-old, and was dressed in a white tracksuit top and bottoms. This offender had a cast on his right arm.

The victim does not recall descriptions of the other offenders. He was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer, detective constable John Swallow said: “We are appealing for information to help us investigate this incident.

“It was a scary experience for the victim, who luckily was not injured.

“Anyone who was in or around the area at the time this took place is asked to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180362269.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.