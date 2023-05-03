Police accused of failing to investigate spate of high value car thefts in Milton Keynes

Four high value cars, including a Tesla, have been stolen during a night-time crime spree by a mystery gang on two MK estates.

The owners have meticulously pooled CCTV and also collected footage from other residents to discover the same people were responsible for all four thefts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, exactly a week on, they say police have not visited to collect the footage because there are no officers free.

The car thieves are pictured on CCTV

"We’ve contacted the police multiple times but they don’t have officers to come around and check the CCTV yet... They said that they can’t tell us when they will be able to come around,” said one of the owners.

All four thefts took place on Westcroft and neighbouring Tattenhoe in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday April 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two Mercedes C Class cars were stolen, one dark grey and one blue, along with a Mercedes-Benz GLC and a Tesla Tesla Model S. The combined value is around £150,000.

One of the owners said: "We have footage of our car being driven off, and the gang that was involved. We’ve compared it with the footage from the other car owners and it seems like it’s the same gang.”

Owners are taking matters into their own hands

The men are all wearing gloves, hoods and masks and one is carrying what appears to be a plank of wood. His job is to keep watch while the others steal the cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We gathered CCTV from all over the neighbourhood and some images are quite clear,” said the owner.

"The guys in the gang could be dangerous and the police just don’t seem to care. They’ve not even bothered to check the videos from the CCTVs.”

The Citizen contacted police to ask if they were investigating. A spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police will investigate all crimes that are reported and will follow all reasonable lines of enquiry to investigate them and bring offenders to justice.”

One of the thieves is carrying what appears to be a plank of wood

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the car thefts should call 101 or report online here.

Last year city police warned of an increase of keyless car thefts, where criminals use special equipment to intercept the signal from the keys inside the house.