Police advise drivers to lock down their cars and only park in well-lit areas following spate of thefts from vehicles across Milton Keynes

Police have issued a warning about a spate of thefts from cars in areas all over MK.

The crooks are striking in the early hours of the morning and often prowl around trying door handles of various cars in the hope that some may be unlocked.

Officers are now giving advice to drivers on how to cut down the risk of theft. And they are urging anybody who sees someone in the process of stealing from a car to call 999 immediately.

Call 999 if you see someone breaking into a car, say police in MK

Police are also advising residents to set up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme in their area.

"Through Neighbourhood Watch, you can help the police and your neighbours to strengthen your community. You can make your area a better place to live,” said a spokesman,

MK Neighbourhood Watch Association is free to join and there is information about how schemes work here.

People should also park in well-lit and busier areas, particularly overnight, say officers.

Advertisement

“It can take less than 30 seconds to break into a vehicle. Parking in well-lit areas and busy streets increases the chances of a thief being seen, so they’ll probably steer clear,” said the police spokesman.

Never leave any documents in a vehicle and make sure it is properly locked, with wing mirrors folded inwards, even if you are only going to be away from it for a moment.

"Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked,” said the spokesman.

Make sure windows and sunroofs are closed as crafty crooks can use a bent coat hanger to go ‘fishing’ for items left inside.

Advertisement

Police are also advising people to secure their number plates with tamper-resistant screws.

“The easiest way to change the identity of a stolen vehicle or avoid speeding tickets and parking tickets is to fit stolen number plates. Using security screws to attach your vehicle’s number plates makes it harder for thieves to get your number,” said the spokesman.

He added: “Fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels. Stolen wheels are valuable, either as parts or for their scrap value. Using locking wheel nuts reduces the risk of your vehicle’s wheels being stolen.”

Vans are often targeted by thieves for the tools stored inside. Police advise using a locking cabinet inside a van and marking tools with your name to make them harder for thieves to sell.

Advertisement

The precious metal in catalytic converters has led to an increase in them being stolen. Find out what what you can do about it here.

Anyone who discovers their vehicle has been broken into should call police on 101 or use the online reporting system.

"Let us know if you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, as we can send you a link to upload the footage it to us,” said the spokesman.