Police alert as Milton Keynes woman with dementia goes missing

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a 69-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from Bletchley today.

Christine George was last seen this morning, at about 8.15am in Whaddon Way, heading towards the shops.

Christine George

She is black, 5ft 9in with a stocky build and shoulder length frizzy hair.

When Christine was last seen she was wearing a green hoodie and dark tracksuit combat trousers.

She is known to frequent the Wolverton and Bletchley areas.

Investigating officer, Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Christine’s welfare and I would like to speak to anyone who has information which could help us find her.

“She suffers from dementia which has been getting progressively worse recently, but she has been missing for an extended period of time and this is out of character for her.

“If you have seen Christine, or have any details which could lead to us locating her, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43190231831.”