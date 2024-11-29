Police and Crime Commissioners team up to tackle rural incidents

Thames Valley’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has teamed up with his counterparts from surrounding counties to tackle the issue of rural crime.

Barber met with his counterparts from Wiltshire and Hampshire, and MPs, last week to discuss the issue, in response to concerns over the increasing levels of violence perpetuated by those committing rural crime.

The meeting was also attended by the head of the National Rural Crime Unit Supt Andy Huddleston and representatives from rural communities.

Reflecting on the meeting Barber said: “It was a pleasure to meet with counterparts in Wiltshire and Hampshire last week, alongside Kit Malthouse (MP for North West Hampshire), to discuss better intelligence sharing and how we can tackle the growing prevalence of crime in our rural communities together.

"The Thames Valley has an outstanding Rural Crime Taskforce, which has been working tirelessly since its launch in March 2022.

"In that time, they have conducted hundreds of investigations and provided invaluable crime prevention advice to rural residents.

"Collaboration across borders is essential to creating a hostile environment for these criminals.

"I look forward to continuing our partnership with the PCCs of Hampshire and Wiltshire to ensure we protect rural communities across the Thames Valley."

The Rural Crime Taskforce consists of a team of officers and intelligence specialists, who aim to make the region a hostile place for those committing rural crimes such as agricultural machinery theft, hare coursing and poaching.