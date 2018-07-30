Police appeal after affray in Milton Keynes

Police have released an image of two males who may have vital information following an affray which occurred in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place in Twyford Lane at the junction with Elgar Grove on Thursday (July 26) at about 1.10pm.

A group of gardeners were working on a property in the area when they were approached by a group of boys who were verbally abusive to them.

This escalated into an affray, during which one of the boys attempted to stab one of victims with a knife, before being chased away.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Investigating officer, PC James Elliott said: “I would like to speak to the males in this image as I believe that they could have vital information about this incident.

“This was an unprovoked attack which ended with an attempt to stab one of the victims.

“If you saw this incident, or if you have any information about the males in this image, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180228869.”