Police appeal after assault in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Giffard Park.

The incident took place at about 11.20pm on Saturday (April 14) at the Giffard Park pub on Broadway Avenue.

A woman was assaulted which resulted in bruising and cuts to her face. Three men and a woman who intervened to help were also injured and required hospital treatment for injuries including a fractured cheekbone and fracture jaw.

PC Ben Chandler from Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 43180112013.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

