Police appeal after kidnap attempt in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted kidnap in Milton Keynes.

Between 10.30am and 11am last Thursday (November 15) a 16-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop on the V8 Marlborough Street between Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge when a car stopped alongside her.

A man driving the vehicle got out and approached the girl. He pulled her by the arm and told her he would take her wherever she wanted to go.

The victim refused and walked away and the offender drove away towards Bletchley before driving back along the V8 towards Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The offender is white, aged in his twenties, of skinny build, with short brown hair, bushy eyebrows and a beard. He was wearing a white and grey Adidas jumper, grey and white Adidas jogging trousers, and black Puma trainers. He was described as scruffy looking and smelt of cannabis.

The vehicle involved is a green three-door car which may have been a left-hand drive.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Kirsty Bishop, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this approach to a teenage girl or who has any information which could assist our investigation.

“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, this incident is not being linked to any other similar incidents reported in Milton Keynes.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting increased patrols in the area while our investigations continue."

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180349546 or you can report details online.

If you do not wish to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.