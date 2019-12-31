Police appeal after man racially abuses McDonalds staff in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated public order incident in Milton Keynes on Boxing Day.

On Thursday, December 26, a man was unhappy with his order at the McDonalds in Centre MK and approached the tills.

Whilst speaking to members of staff, he became abusive and made racist comments towards them before throwing sachets at one of them.

The man was removed by members of security and when outside he removed his belt, wrapped it around his hand and made threats towards them.

The offender is described as a white man and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a red jacket and jeans.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Day said: “This incident took place at a busy time as shoppers visited the Boxing Day sales so I believe someone will have witnessed this incident taking place.”

“If you saw or heard anything, the information you have could be vital to our investigation so please get in touch. You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190402307. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

> A 23-year-old man from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of assault, racially-aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released under investigation.