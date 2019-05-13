Police appeal after man was stabbed in his car in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Walsh’s Manor at around 6pm yesterday (Sunday).

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was in his white Volkswagen Golf, which was stationary.

A man then approached the victim’s vehicle, smashing the window and stabbing the driver with a bladed weapon.

The offender is black, in his mid-twenties, of stocky build, about 6ft 3ins, clean shaven, with black hair which was receding. He was wearing a black puffa jacket.

The offender was with another man, who was black and about 6ft.

It is believed the two men fled the scene in a blue BMW vehicle.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley and we are conducting a thorough investigation to find those responsible.

“We have CCTV, forensic and automatic number plate recognition enquiries ongoing. We have also identified a number of witnesses, but I want to appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Do you have any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident, or did you see a blue BMW or a white Volkswagen Golf in Stantonbury last night? If you did then we want to hear from you.

“The easiest way to leave us information is on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation reference number 1100 (12/5), or you can call 101.

“We continue to support the victim, who sustained five stab wounds to his abdomen and torso. He is currently in a stable condition at hospital.”