Police appeal after motorcyclist is killed in horror A5 crash in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle in Milton Keynes on Friday evening.

The incident took place on the southbound carriageway of the A5, between the Old Stratford Roundabout and the Abbey Hill Junction at about 5.20pm.

News

Detective constable Rob Turpin said: “A heavy goods vehicle was in collision with a motorcycle, which we believe had broken down prior to the collision.

“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“I am especially appealing to anyone who has dash cam footage or anyone who recalls seeing a rider with a broken down motorcycle on that stretch of the southbound carriageway of the A5.

“Anyone with information can leave their information on our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43190397659.”