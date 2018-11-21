Police appeal after teenage girl is kidnapped in Milton Keynes

A teenage girl walking under an underpass in Bletcham Way was snatched and held for more than three hours last week, before being found in a layby in Bedfordshire.

Police in Milton Keynes have today appealed for witnesses following the kidnap which happened last Thursday (November 15) at 3.40pm.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking in an underpass in Bletcham Way, which leads from the Power League AstroTurfs into Browns Wood when she was pulled into a parked dark blue van by a man in Elgar Grove.

There were sightings of the girl walking in Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, at 4.20pm and on a footpath outside Hunters Farm, walking in the direction of Little Brickhill at 4.35pm.

The girl was located at 7pm in a layby of the A5 near the Flying Fox public house in Sheep Lane, Potsgrove, Bedfordshire.

The offender is described as white, and had a flesh tunnel earring in one ear. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat, grey trousers and a grey top.

Detective Inspector Jason Simpson said: “Serious incidents of this nature are not a common occurrence however detectives have been carrying out a thorough investigation. Thankfully the victim was not injured however this was a distressing and frightening incident for her and she is being supported by officers.

“I would like to appeal to the public and speak to anyone who saw a man matching the description of the offender or a 14-year-old girl who was wearing a school uniform between 3.40pm and 7pm on Thursday in the areas of Elgar Grove, Browns Wood, Watling Street, Fenny Stratford or near Hunters Farm, Little Brickhill. If you have any information to assist our investigation please contact our officers.

“I appreciate these incidents will concern people in the community, so residents may notice an increased presence of uniformed officers in the area. If anyone has any concerns, please approach and speak to an officer or you can call 101.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180350205.

If you do not wish to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.