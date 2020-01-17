Police appeal after woman is robbed and assaulted in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The victim - a woman in her 30s - was walking on the redway near Millers Way and Franklins Croft, Greenleys when the offender jumped from behind and demanded her mobile phone.

Two young men - seen riding on a scooter or motorbike - drove in front of the victim on the redway, shouting something at the offender before the incident occurred.

An unidentified female cyclist also stopped to help the victim after the incident.

The offender is described as a white man in his late teens, around 5ft 9in, and of slim build. He was wearing a hoodie and light blue jeans.

Investigating officer PC Dawn Washburn, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the cyclist who spoke with the victim after the incident.

“If you think this could be you or you know who this may be, please get in touch.

“We would also like to trace the two young men on the scooter or motorcycle."

If you have any information about the incident - which happened between 5.50pm and 6pm on Monday, Janaury 13 - contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43200014438.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.