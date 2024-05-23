Police appeal for information after victim robbed by hooded men in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has had his electric bike stolen following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

Two men approached the victim in between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday (May 21), near the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park, robbing his Trek Allant +5 grey electric bike.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was not injured.

The first offender is described as black, around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall and in his mid to late 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

He had black short hair, an athletic build and was wearing a black puffa jacket and a dark grey hooded jumper with the hood up.

The second offender is white, aged in his mid to late 20s with slightly tanned skin and around 5ft 10ins tall.

He had dark coloured hair, slightly clipped on the sides and a small amount of stubble with a spotty face.

He was also wearing a hooded top.

Case investigator Sophie Gibbs said: “I’m appealing to anybody who believe that they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240237486.