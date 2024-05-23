Police appeal for information after victim robbed by hooded men in Milton Keynes
Two men approached the victim in between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday (May 21), near the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park, robbing his Trek Allant +5 grey electric bike.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was not injured.
The first offender is described as black, around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall and in his mid to late 20s.
He had black short hair, an athletic build and was wearing a black puffa jacket and a dark grey hooded jumper with the hood up.
The second offender is white, aged in his mid to late 20s with slightly tanned skin and around 5ft 10ins tall.
He had dark coloured hair, slightly clipped on the sides and a small amount of stubble with a spotty face.
He was also wearing a hooded top.
Case investigator Sophie Gibbs said: “I’m appealing to anybody who believe that they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240237486.
“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”