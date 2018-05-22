Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Milton Keynes

On Thursday (May 17) a man was seen to push and grab a woman in Butlers Grove. Police were called and located the offender nearby in Gibwinn.

Whilst at Gibwinn, two men and a woman became aggressive towards police and the victim.

During the argument, a second man punched the victim to the face causing bruising to her right eye.

The first offender is a white man aged about 18, of a slim build with short straight brown hair.

The second offender is a white boy aged about 16, also of a slim build with short brown hair.

The third offender is a white man aged in his fifties of an average build with medium length dark brown hair.

The fourth offender a white woman aged in her fifties of an average build with long blonde hair.

Investigating officer PC Josh Thompson, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may be able to assist with this investigation. I am aware that a group of members of the public had gathered around the incident and I urge them to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180149483, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault with injury.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

All have been released under investigation.