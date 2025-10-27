Police appeal for witnesses after hate crime on Milton Keynes train

The hate crime took place in a first-class carriage

Police are seeking witnesses after a man was racially abused and assaulted in the first-class carriage of a train.

The Avanti train was travelling from Euston to Wolverhampton via Milton Keynes between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday October 7.

In the first-class section, a woman racially abused a man, say British Transport Police.

The man was later grabbed by the neck by another man on the train.

Both the man and the woman got off of the train at Milton Keynes Central, so could live locally.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who overheard the incident, or saw either the woman or the man involved, to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 671 of 7 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.