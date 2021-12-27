Police appeal for witnesses after man 'lying in the road' was hit by a car near Milton Keynes bus stop

Police are seeking witnesses after a mysterious road traffic collision in Olney.

They say a man was lying in the road near a bus stop in Aspreys when he was hit by a while Skoda.

It is not known why the man was in such a position in the road but police are hoping witnesses can solve the mystery.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened on Monday December 20 at 5.54pm near the Long Massey bus stop.