Police appeal for witnesses after man 'lying in the road' was hit by a car near Milton Keynes bus stop
Nobody knows why the man was lying in the road in the first place
Monday, 27th December 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 3:22 pm
Police are seeking witnesses after a mysterious road traffic collision in Olney.
They say a man was lying in the road near a bus stop in Aspreys when he was hit by a while Skoda.
It is not known why the man was in such a position in the road but police are hoping witnesses can solve the mystery.
The incident happened on Monday December 20 at 5.54pm near the Long Massey bus stop.
Police are asking for anyone who saw the man or anyone who captured the incident on dash cam to contact them on 101, quoting reference 43210573233.