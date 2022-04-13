Police appeal for witnesses after mini spate of sexual assaults at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The incidents all occurred in the shopping area between Tuesday April 5 and Friday April 8.

On all three occasions, the offender touched the bottom of the victims as he walked past.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to any of these incidents to get in touch with us.

Police are seeking witnesses to the sexual assaults

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220152404.

The Detective Sergeant added: “Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

The offence of sexual assault covers sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent of the victim