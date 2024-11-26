Police appeal for witnesses after serious incident involving cyclist in Milton Keynes

Police are seeking witnesses

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police investigating an incident involving a cyclist in MK.

At around 7.47am on Sunday 17 November, a vehicle collided with a cyclist at the Fishermead Roundabout between the H7 Chaffron Way and V8 Marlborough Street.

The cyclist, a man in his twenties, sustained a number of serious injuries requiring hospital treatment, where he remains at this time.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene, say officers.

Investigating officer PC Jodie Fulford, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw this collision or has any information that could assist me with my investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage of the incident to please get in touch.

“If you have any information, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting crime reference number 43240556498.”