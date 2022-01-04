Police appeal launched to return suspected stolen goods discovered in Milton Keynes

A police appeal has been launched to return suspected stolen items discovered in Milton Keynes to their rightful owners.

Thames Valley Police announced on Sunday (January 2), that a 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection to the case.

He has since been released, but remains under investigation, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed.

Thames Valley Police officers want to return the stolen goods

On New Year's Day officers stopped and searched a man in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes and seized two items.

The items in question are a blue GC wristwatch and a pair of Diesel Sunglasses, which were found in a matching case.

Officers believe the items were stolen and want to return them to their rightful owners.

PC Callum Sharp, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would encourage anyone who has had any items stolen in recent days and who believes they could be on this list to get in touch with us.

“We will be asking for proof of purchase and/or an identifying feature so we can ensure the right item is given back to the correct person.