A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murders of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice.

The pair were stabbed to death at a house in Emerson Valley on Saturday October 19.

Tonight (Wednesday), Thames Valley Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old from Milton Keynes and is currently in custody.

On Friday, Earl Bevans, 22, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.