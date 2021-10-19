Police arrest five people as part of blackmail investigation in Milton Keynes

Police have today successfully executed five warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into an allegation of blackmail.

Four men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including blackmail, cannabis production and immigration offences. They remain in custody at this time.

The warrants took place in the South of Milton Keynes.

Five arrests were made

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Laura Herrington of CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “We have carried out a number warrants in connection with an ongoing investigation into an allegation of blackmail.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and four others have been arrested as a result of further offences being identified.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence whilst officers carry out further enquiries.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience.”