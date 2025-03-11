Police arrest man following recent spate of burglaries on three estates in Milton Keynes

A 38-year-old man is in custody suspected of carrying out a recent series of robberies and burglaries in Milton Keynes

Police investigating a spate of burglaries and robberies in MK over the past month have arrested a man and held him in custody.

The 38-year-old male, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Monday March 10.

He is suspected of carrying out a series of robberies and burglaries across Two Mile Ash, Great Holm, Greenleys and Whitehouse between February 23 and March 9.

Detectives and police staff Investigators from the Priority Crime Team are continuing to investigate the offences.

The man remains in police custody at this time.