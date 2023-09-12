Police arrest man for drinking alcohol on the streets of Central Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a “street drinker” for breaching a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that restricts anyone drinking alcohol on the streets of Central Milton Keynes.

The male also faces a charge of being drunk and disorderly. He was arrested during the day yesterday (Monday)

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers from the North Neighbourhood Policing Team attended reports of an intoxicated male who was shouting abuse and drinking from open containers of alcohol in Central Milton Keynes.

A Public Space Protection Order order restricts the drinking of alcohol on the streets of Central Milton Keynes along with many other areas of the city

“This area is covered by a Public Space Protection Order which prohibits the consumption of alcohol on the streets throughout CMK.”

The spokesman added: “This male, a regular street drinker in CMK, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place as well as a Section 4 Public Order Offence.”

Her said officers want to make it clear that abusive drunken behaviour will not be tolerated and will be “dealt with robustly” in and around the city centre..

"They want CMK to be a safe and welcoming place for all families, visitors and residents of Milton Keynes and the type of behaviour displayed by this male earlier does not promote that.”

PSPOs are imposed by MK City Council, under Section 63 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Under the order, it is an offence to consume alcohol in the specified area when ordered not to do so by a police officer or other authorised officer.

It’s also is an offence to refuse to surrender alcohol or a container for alcohol in this area when ordered to do so.

Offenders may be issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution resulting in a maximum fine of £500 for either of these breaches of the PSPO.

Areas in Milton Keynes where Alcohol PSPO’s are currently in place are listed below:

Central Milton Keynes Parish

Campbell Park Parish

Kents Hill, Monkston Park and Brinklow Parish

Newport Pagnell Parish

Olney Parish

Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish

Stony Stratford Parish

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford

West Bletchley

Wolverton and Greenleys Parish

Bradwell Parish

Stantonbury Parish

Woughton Parish