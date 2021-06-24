Police arrest man on suspicion of parcel thefts in Milton Keynes
Move follows an investigation into parcels and packages going missing from people's doorsteps
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:16 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing delivered parcels from people's doorsteps on a Milton Keynes estate.
Police say the arrest is relation to recent parcel thefts on Newton Leys.
The man is currently in custody whilst the investigation continues. But meanwhile police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has had a delivered package stolen.
They should report it via 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website crime reporting page.