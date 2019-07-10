Police arrest men following closure of Milton Keynes business park

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in New Bradwell on Wednesday.

Police chased the men from the scene to Caldecotte business park, where a cordon was set up to hunt for the duo.

Police tape

The men were arrested and are in police custody.

READ MORE: Armed police swoop on Milton Keynes business park

A police statement read: "Thames Valley Police received a call today (10/7) reporting an armed robbery in New Bradwell, Milton Keynes at around 3pm. No-one was injured.

"Officers and armed officers attended the scene and two men fled the area.

"Officers pursued a vehicle and two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery in Caldecotte business park, Milton Keynes.

"They are currently in police custody.

"Some closures were in place and they have been lifted."