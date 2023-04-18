Police ask for help to find man wanted in connection with attempted murder in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

Dylan Lewis, aged 25, is from MK and is wanted after an incident in which a man was stabbed “multiple times” in his torso on Hodge Lea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stabbing happened in Hodge Lea Lane on January 4.

Have you seen Dylan Lewis?

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to Lewis in connection with this incident.”

Lewis is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build with dark hair and a short beard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is known to frequent the Fullers Slade area of Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Lewis.

“If you see Lewis, please do not approach him and call 999.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230005378.

Advertisement

Advertisement