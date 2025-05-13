Police ask for witnesses to indecent exposure in Milton Keynes underpass

Published 13th May 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 11:03 BST
Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure that happened in a city underpass.

And they are asking for any people who witnessed the incident to get in touch with them.

The indecent exposure was in the underpass near the Leonardo Hotel in Central Milton Keynes on May 11 2025.

The following day a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 43250230001.”

