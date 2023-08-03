Police ask Milton Keynes people if they'd prefer to contact them via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook

Social media-savvy police are asking local people whether they'd prefer to contact them via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook rather than make a traditional telephone call.

A special Social Media Survey has been launched today (Thursday), supported by the National Police Chiefs Council, to see how services can be improved.

Thames Valley Police already runs a TVP Milton Keynes Facebook page, where it gives brief updates on crimes, community events and job opportunities or vacancies within the force.

Police are conducting a special survey about social media

The survey, which can be found here, quizzes people about how often they use each form of social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

It asks whether people, if they have something to report as a non-emergency, would rather contact police through one of these channels instead of calling 101 or using the ‘report a crime’ section of the TVP website.

And it also asks how people would like to receive updates on crimes, live incidents or community events run by police in their area.

A TVP spokesman said on Facebook: “We need YOU! We want to know what you want to see more (or less!) of here on our Milton Keynes Facebook page

“Maybe you want to see more of your local Neighbourhood team, or more of the behind-the-scenes work that they do day in, day out Whatever it is, we’re all ears! Complete this survey to get your opinions heard.”

The survey takes around five minutes to complete and will be used to improve police services.