Police believe Birmingham man wanted on suspicion of seriously wounding a woman and making threats to kill could be in Milton Keynes

Police in MK have shared an appeal from their colleagues at the West Midlands force in a bid to track down Waqas Banaras.

West Mids Police are still appealing for information to find Banaras who is wanted on suspicion of a serious wounding after a woman was attacked with a stick.

Banaras, from Balsall Heath in Birmingham, is also wanted on suspicion of coercive control and threats to kill.

And police believe the 26-year-old may be in Milton Keynes as he has links to the town as well as Solihull, Hall Green, Acocks Green, Lozells and Leeds.

Police have warned the public not to approach Banaras if they see him but to call 999 instead.

“If you have any other information that could help us find him, please contact us quoting 20/196055/22,” a police spokesman said.