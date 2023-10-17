He’s promoting an online platform to share intelligence about the crooks

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has vowed to tackle the growing problem of shoplifting in Milton Keynes and elsewhere.

He has met with retailers including John Lewis, Aldi, Primark and Morrisons, as well as the Association of Convenience Stores, urging them to join an intelligence sharing platform called Disc.

The system publishes photos of known shoplifters so retailers can be aware and can better protect themselves, their property, staff and other customers.

For several months Matthew has been meeting with retailers and business groups across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Milton Keynes to discuss how Thames Valley Police can better tackle retail crime.

He said: “Retail crime is not a victimless crime. It has a profound impact on staff, customers and the wider economy. Throughout the summer, I have met with a number of retailers... to better understand the scale of the retail crime problem in the Thames Valley.

“I am currently working with Thames Valley Police on a Retail Crime Strategy which will deliver a more visible, targeted and robust response to retail crime.

“While charges for shoplifting in the Thames Valley have increased by 66 per cent so far this year compared to 2022, we know there is more we can do.”

Matthew said initiatives such as Disc could make a “real difference” to the security and confidence of local businesses.

"Retail crime is significantly underreported. We need to make reporting easier and more efficient and that is why I will be rolling out a system for retail intelligence sharing.

“Taken together with a strong police response, improved reporting and intelligence will help us combat retail crime and make stores and high streets across the Thames Valley safer.”

Disc, which can be accessed as an app or in desktop form, includes details of known offenders and has an alert system where retailers can send and receive email alerts about any immediate threats.

Critically, the system also makes reporting to the police faster and more efficient. Users can submit a crime report directly through the platform, removing the need to call 101.