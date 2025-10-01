Police boss visits Milton Keynes town to discuss crime and community safety

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has gone on a walkabout in an MK town to address issues of crime and community safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M Barber toured Woburn Sands on Tuesday September 30, joined by the town’s mayor Cllr David Hopkins and deputy mayor Cllr Keith Temple.

The visit was an opportunity to engage with businesses and discuss issues including shoplifting, anti-social behaviour, traffic management, alleged drug dealing and abuse, community safety and police visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a chance to strengthen community partnerships and highlight the work taking place to make Woburn Sands even safer.

Cllr Keith Temple, PCC Mattherw Barber and Woburn Sands Town mayor Cllr David Hopkins

Matthew, David and Keith visited businesses in the town centre, speaking to shopkeepers about their experiences and hearing their concerns around shop theft and associated crime.

As part of the local Safer Woburn Sands campaign, Woburn Sands Town Council was pleased to hear that town centre will see higher-visibility patrols and targeted operations in the town centre.

The patrols will focus on hotspot areas and sharing data based on analysis of anti-social behaviour and crime reports to identify where officers are most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police will also be holding more frequent local ‘Have Your say’ community surgeries and engagement opportunities so that people can share their concerns and information. The next is scheduled for 16 October at the Wavendon Hub off Dankworth Way (7-8pm)

Cllr Hopkins said: “I’ve heard concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour on the town centre high street in particular, and we all want to make sure Woburn Sands remains a safe and comfortable place for people to live, shop and work in.

He added: “What is clear from Tuesday’s visit is that the town council and the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner are on the same page and will both support where we can achieve the most in our shared aim to enhance a visible policing presence across the town.”

Mr Barber said: “I’m grateful to the Town Council for their great approach... This visit shows how much we want to strengthen our ties with each other, so that we can deliver change for the communities we serve.”