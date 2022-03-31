Police bosses brief more officers to patrol the streets of Milton Keynes on foot tonight

Police have this evening shared a photo of Chief Inspector Livingstone, Deputy Commander for MK, briefing the additional officers who are joining our local teams .

The Chief Inspector gave the officers details of the recent violent crimes as well as people known to police who regularly carry knives.

He also reinforced the importance of walking around our estates rather than driving.

The Deputy Commander briefs the additional officers who will be walking the streets of MK

A section 60 order has been extended and will cover a large part of MK until 5pm tomorrow evening. This retains increased police powers to stop and search people who are out.

Yesterday, 19 stop searches were carried out and two weapons and amounts of drugs were seized.

A police spokesman said tonight: “Officers are continuing to patrol this evening and expect to carry out more searches.

“Knife crime is not tolerated in Milton Keynes and the tragic loss of life this week demonstrates again the devastating impact that these weapons have in our communities.”

Meanwhile, a murder investigation is still underway into the fatal stabbing on a 21-year-old man on Netherfield on Monday night. No details of any arrests have yet been given out.

A candlelit vigil was held this evening at The Hide in memory of the young man, who was described as a popular member of the local community.