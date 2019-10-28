Police carry out high visibility patrols in Milton Keynes to stop knife crime

Police are carrying out high visibility patrols of the fun fair in Campbell Park to deter youths with knives.

They have also carried out two weapons sweeps of the area, which many people feared would be a haven for gangs and crime.

So far no weapons have been found, which is "good news", say police.

They are posting updates on their social media pages of officers patrolling the fun fair.

A spokesman said: "A weapon sweep was carried out again today around Campbell Park fun fair by #MKNHPT and no weapons were found, which is a good sign.

"Officers and PCSOs continue to patrol the fair in Campbell Park so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable time."