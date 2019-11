Police carried out plain clothes patrols on a Milton Keynes estate last night in a bid to tackle anti-scoial behaviour, drugs and burglaries.

The patrols on the Lakes Estate, which were part of #OPDARKNIGHT, resulted in 10 people being stopped and searched.

Police

The searches, carried out by the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team, resulted in cannabis being seized, one vehicle recovered and one arrest made.

The team posted its success today on Twitter.