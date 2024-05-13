Police carry out search for weapons at Milton Keynes secondary school

By Sally Murrer
Published 13th May 2024, 17:27 BST
Police officers have today carried out a weapons sweep at a city secondary school, screening every pupil and also searching the surrounding area.

Officers from the MK Problem Solving and Neighbourhood Community Support teams attended Stantonbury School as part of Operation Sceptre, a national Police Operation to tackle knife crime.They put more than 1000 students through a screening arch and were happy to report that not one of them was found with any illegal items.

“We also conducted weapon sweeps in the local area, and are pleased to report that we did not find any weapons on this occasion,” said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

They added: “You may see an increased Police presence in your local community this week using a variety of different tactics in a bid to tackle knife crime."If you know anybody who is carrying weapons, you can report this to us using the following link: https://orlo.uk/d2pxe alternatively, you can report this anonymously via Crimestoppers here.