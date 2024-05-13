Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have today carried out a weapons sweep at a city secondary school, screening every pupil and also searching the surrounding area.

Officers from the MK Problem Solving and Neighbourhood Community Support teams attended Stantonbury School as part of Operation Sceptre, a national Police Operation to tackle knife crime.They put more than 1000 students through a screening arch and were happy to report that not one of them was found with any illegal items.

“We also conducted weapon sweeps in the local area, and are pleased to report that we did not find any weapons on this occasion,” said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...