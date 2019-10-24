Police carry out weapons sweep for hidden knives at fireworks funfair in Milton Keynes

Police officers are today carrying out a search for hidden weapons and knives at the city funfair at Campbell Park.

They are determined to keep trouble away from the family-friendly fair, which is part of Milton Keynes' traditional bonfire night celebrations.

Police sweeping the area

Police plan to carry out random searches while the fair is running. But today's sweep is to ensure that no savvy offenders have planted knives in bushes or under rides in readiness for a targeted attack.

The move has been praised by members of the public, many of whom plan to visit the funfair with their children.

One mum said: “I know a lot of parents are worrying the fair is going to be a place for bad things this year, so this should help put their minds at ease a little.”

Another said: “I can’t believe it’s come to this, been loving the fair since I was about five years old... times have massively changed.”

The funfair

The fair, run by Keith Emmett and Sons opens today and runs until November 3. This is the 41st year that it has been part of MK's official free fireworks event.

It will be open between 6pm and 10.30pm on weekdays and from 2pm to 10.30pm on weekends.

The firework display will take place at Campbell Park, near the funfair, on Sunday November 3.

There will be road closures and parking restrictions in place - see here for details.

The first Milton Keynes Funfair and Fireworks Spectacular was in 1978 and was attended by over 10,000 people at what is now the Food Centre in Central Milton Keynes.