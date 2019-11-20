Police carrying out 'cocooning' operation in Milton Keynes

Police are are carrying out a special 'cocooning' exercise in streets all over Milton Keynes.

Cocooning is a burglary prevention programme that targets residents at the highest risk of crime and harm.

Today police are at Harlans Close on Eaglestone, alerting households to take extra care following an attempted burglary in their area.

Offices are giving crime prevention advice under #Op_Darknight. on how to deter burglars.

This includes locking all dorrs and windows before householders go out or go to bed, and keeping valuables, included newly-purchased Christmas presents, out of sight.

