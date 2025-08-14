Police catch stores selling alcohol and vapes to under-18s in Milton Keynes

Three city stores have been caught red-handed selling vapes and tobacco to under 18-year-olds.

The Thames Valley Police North Neighbourhood Team this week joined forces with MK City Council Trading Standards and Licensing departments for a proactive operation across Milton Keynes.

They used young volunteers to go into shops in CMK, Wolverton and Newport Pagnell to ask for vapes or alcohol. And they monitored whether the store checked their age.

Three stores passed the underage test purchase test with flying colours – but three more failed.

Two of the three stores that passed had previously failed a test purchase, and this showed “clear improvement and commitment to compliance, say police.

Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to the stores that failed and advice was given to them. Follow-up checks will now be made and staff training carried out.

A TVP spokesperson said: “We carry out these operations regularly to make sure local premises stick to the rules and to help keep our young people and communities safe.

“Let’s work together to stop underage sales.”

In the UK, the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes (vapes) and other nicotine products is 18 years old. It is against the law to sell vapes to anyone under the age of 18. Additionally, it is illegal for adults to purchase vapes on behalf of someone underage..

Similarly legal age for buying alcohol is 18 in all licensed premises, including pubs, bars, and shops.

While 16 and 17-year-olds can consume beer, wine, or cider with a meal in a restaurant, pub, or hotel, it must be purchased for them by someone 18 or older and they must be accompanied by that adult.