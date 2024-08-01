Police clamp down hard on anti-social behaviour at popular Milton Keynes car cruise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have taken action against 16 drivers and seized one motorcycle after anti-social behaviour at a car cruise in MK last weekend.

They have issued noticed of intended prosecution to 15 different drivers due to their behaviour at the event.

And they have seized a Kawasaki motorbike and intend to prosecute the young rider.

A police spokesperson warned today (Thursday) that traffic officers could strike at any time, saying: “Even if you’re not pulled over by police on the night, you will face prosecution and the potential for an RPU cop to appear at your address overnight to seize your vehicle...”

This motorbike has been seized by police following a car cruise in Milton Keynes

The rider of this Kawasaki was seen riding “carelessly and anti-socially” at the car cruise then displayed more of the same behaviour last night, say police.

"Officers attended his address and seized his vehicle from him ...He is also facing prosecution for the driving offences,” said the spokesperson.

“A further 15 motorists have been served with notices of intended prosecution due to their behaviour at the event and can look forward to their day in court, points/fine, increased insurance premiums and potential driving disqualifications.”

They added: “TVP understands the serious nuisance that street racing and anti-social vehicle causes to our communities, and we will continue to pursue prosecutions in all cases where evidence supports this.”

The Sunday night meet ups have been a fixure in car enthuisiasts’ calendars for more than 30 years in Milton Keynes– and local people either love them or hate them.

The cars congregate outside the Network Rail building at CMK and most drivers are peaceful. But others have prompted complaints about car revving, exhausts backfiring, tyres spinning and speeding up and down local roads.

Some people have defended the event, with one fan saying on social media: “To the Karens that hate the car community, what would you rather - the younger generation sat in a field smoking drugs and littering carrying knives robbing people or car enthusiasts enjoying their time and keeping themselves out of trouble by coming together with like- minded people to chat about cars?”

Others believe the car enthuisiast communuty should be given their own space in the city, away from residential areas.