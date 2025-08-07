Police close down problem house on one of Milton Keynes newest estates following multiple complaints of anti-social behaviour
Officers from the South Neighbourhood Policing team successfully obtained the order through the courts on an address in Bel Air Grove, Glebe Farm, following complaints from multiple local people.
These complaints centred around people visiting the address at all hours, committing alcohol and drug-related anti-social behaviour.
"This behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local vicinity,” said a police spokesperson.
They added: “Under Anti-social behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a Closure Order gives us the legal power to restrict access to a property to prevent ongoing nuisance and disorder.
“These orders now make it a criminal offence for anyone other than the named residents to be inside of the address for the next three months. If you're not the named occupant and you are found inside you will be liable for prosecution, and will be arrested.”