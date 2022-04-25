Police close down three hubs of anti-social behaviour in Milton Keynes

The move was part of neighbourhood officers’ determination to tackling anti social behaviour and criminal activity in the borough.

The three residential dwellings had each caused significant problems for police and a disruption to local residents.

A TVP spokesman said: “After presenting the cases in court, one address has been granted a full closure order and two have been granted partial closure orders.”

The properties now have official closure orders

A full closure order which means no person - including the resident or tenant- can enter the address at any time. A partial closure order which means the resident may remain at the address but no other person can go inside unless they are unless named on the order