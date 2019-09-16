Police close down two major cannabis factories in Milton Keynes

Two established cannabis factories have been discovered and dismantled by police in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Stronghold Team executed drugs warrants on Thursday to pounce on the two factories.

Cannabis

A 33 year old man of no fixed abode has been arrested and charged with production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug. He has been remanded to prison.

The officer in the case, DC 2289 Kuzoe said "We will not allow Milton Keynes to be used by drug dealers as a safe haven. We will robustly pursue them and bring them to justice".

Please report any concerns you may have around drug dealing in the Milton Keynes area. You can call 101, speak to your local officer, or make anonymous reports through crimestoppers online here.