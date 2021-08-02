Police close house down after occupants show lack of respect for neighbours on Milton Keynes estate
Police obtained a three month closure order on the property
After a prolonged period of anti-social, threatening and intimidating behaviour, the occupants of a house on Hodge Lea have been subject to police action.
Officers from the officers from the Wolverton and Stony Stratford Neighbourhood Team successfully obtained a three month full closure order on the address.
Team member PC Labrum said: "A closure order is a vital tool in our armoury in combatting anti-social behaviour. The residents of this address have shown no respect for their neighbours nor their local community.
"I hope now the residents of Hodge Lea can relax, and live with the peace and quiet they deserve in full knowledge that the property will remain vacant for at least the next few months"
A closure order is made under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, and has the effect of closing the premises to all persons (other than those specified on the order) for such period as the court may decide and would make it an offence for any person to remain on or enter the premises.