The forensic examination of the Furzton ‘house of horrors’ where Leah Croucher’s body was found is now complete, say police.

The crime scene tape has been removed and the house is locked up with the blinds down to cover the windows this week.

Police have today (Wednesday) refused to say whether any evidence of other potential suspects has come to light during the 22 days of investigation of the Loxbeare Drive property.

The crime tape has been removed and the forensic investigation of 2 Loxbeare Drive is complete

But they say the “fast-moving” murder investigation in still ongoing.

Days after Leah’s body was found, hidden in the loft of the £500,000 house, police took the unusual step of naming a suspect for her murder – convicted sex offender Neil Maxwell.

A property maintenance worker, he was the only person to have been given keys to the house by the overseas owner. On the run from police at the time, he took his own life two months after Leah vanished.

The Citizen today asked Thames Valley Police if they still believed that Maxwell was the only person to hold keys to 2 Loxbeare Drive.

The opening of Leah's inquest has been postponed

A police spokesman answered: “Whilst Maxwell has been nominated as a suspect, this does not mean he is guilty of any offence. We will keep an open mind.”

He added: “Our detailed investigation will seek to gather sufficient evidence to establish the truth. This may or may not implicate or exonerate Maxwell or any other persons from the investigation.”

We asked if anybody else had been brought in for questioning since the murder investigation began.

The spokesman said: “I can confirm no one has been arrested at this time.”

Leah murder suspect Neil Maxwell took his own life in April 2019

He added: “The forensic examinations and scene guard at 2 Loxbeare Drive have now concluded, however the fast-moving and complex murder investigation is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile the opening of the inquest into Leah’s death has been postponed for many weeks after a post mortem found the cause of death to be “inconclusive”.

A spokesman for the MK Coroner’s office said: “An investigation has been opened and it has been suspended, due to the police investigation...It is likely that the inquest will be opened at some point early next year."

Yesterday (Tuesday) Coroner Tom Osborne issued a statement explaining why he has taken the unusual step of refusing to disclose details of the inquest of suspect Neil Maxwell, who hanged himself in a bin cupboard in Campbell Park in April 2019.

All details of inquests past and present are in the public domain and can normally be viewed on request.

By Mr Osborne said: "I received a request from Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter, who is overseeing the investigation into the death of Leah Croucher, to withhold disclosure of the record of inquest for a further short period of time as it contains information that is sensitive to their continuing investigation..."

He added: "I have every reason to believe that disclosure of the document at this stage may seriously compromise and indeed jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”